Two youths pleaded guilty to snatching a necklace off the neck of a minor girl in court on Friday.

The police accused Naser Karim Huseyn, 21, from Syria of carrying out a night-time snatch and run in a Valletta garden on Wednesday evening, while 17-year-old Yousef Alhajyousef, also from Syria, was charged as his accomplice.

Police inspector Kevin Pulis told the court that a report had come in at the Valletta police station where a minor girl and her father reported the theft of a necklace, not worth more than €23.29, that had been snatched off the girl’s neck.

The girl provided a detailed description of both the accused which led to their subsequent arrest.

Assisted by an interpreter, both Huseyn and Alhajyousef expressed that they wished to admit to the charges and confirmed their decision to Magistrate Victor George Axiak.

Pulis told the court that in view of the ages of the accused and their otherwise clean criminal record, the prosecution was not seeking effective jail time.

He further explained that Huseyn’s arrest had also caught the attention of immigration officials who were now reviewing his status in the country.

Due to the temporary nature of the permit he has to remain in the country, a conviction would most likely result in Huseyn being repatriated to Bulgaria, where he has protection status, Pulis said, adding this should proceed without the need for incarceration.

The magistrate found both young men guilty by their own admission and sentenced Huseyn to a 12-month sentence suspended for two years. In view of his age, he sentenced Alhajyousef to two years probation.

Axiak warned the boy that he hoped the incident would serve as a life lesson to him and told him that if he was caught committing another crime during this time, he would have to serve his sentence.

Police Inspector Gabriel Micallef also prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Micallef appeared for Huseyn while Alhajyousef was assisted by Joseph Calleja Parnis.