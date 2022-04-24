On Maundy Thursday, the Tektek Nota youth ensemble presented Dmugħ Innoċenti, a 45-minute musical selection at Is-Suq tal-Belt Valletta Food Market.

Around 30 young musicians invited passers-by to unite for Ukraine, while volunteers from Caritas Malta collected donations to be translated into food, water, accommodation and personal hygiene items for those affected by the war.

At the end of the voluntary event, the musicians dedicated a final stand-alone piece entitled An Instrument of Your Peace, originally written by Vince Fabri and adapted for the Tektek Nota ensemble by Luke Vella. A young vocal group mentored by Romina Vella teamed up with the young musicians for this song’s performance.

The free concert was organised by Tikka Banda with the support of Is-Suq Tal-Belt Valletta Food Market and in collaboration with Caritas Malta, which is calling for monetary donations for the people of Ukraine through its International Emergency Aid Fund.