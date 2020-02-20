The Two Noble Kinsmen, written by William Shakespeare and John Fletcher, is being produced in Malta for the first time next week by youth theatre company Roaring Voices.

The play tells the story of two young cousins, Palamon, played by Matthew Grech, and Arcite, played by Shaun Rizzo, both princes of Thebes, who are captured in battle by Theseus, Duke of Athens.

While in prison, they both fall in love with Emilia (Daphne Anne Grech), sister of Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons. In spite of their love for one another, they know that only one of them can win her.

This fast-moving play features elements of tragedy and comedy, and sword fights and Morris dancing.

The Two Noble Kinsmen will be staged at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on February 29, March 1, 7 and 8 at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://tsmalta.com/two-noble-kinsmen.