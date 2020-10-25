As part of the European Sustainable Development Week, Maltese youths took part in a virtual debate organised by the National Youth Council (KNŻ) earlier this month to present to Members of Parliament and discuss with them proposals that they had drafted during the Youth and Sustainable Development Conference held last month.

During the event they posed questions to various MPs on the feasibility of their proposals’ implementation as well as the current work being done in Malta to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key recommendations outlined included the need to ensure sustainability across the board, including in future employment prospects, in education, and in social well-being.

The KNŻ has made the SDGs a priority and is committed to strive to bring Malta closer to achieving these goals to provide a better future for youths in the country while also increasing Malta’s standing on both a European and global level.

The KNŻ Council is determined to work with relevant entities to ensure that this is achievable, and that youths’ voices are heard in the process of attaining the SDGs.

