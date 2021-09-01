A group of youths from the Don Bosco Oratory, led by oratory director Fr Effie Masini, recently paid a cultural visit to the Għajnsielem parish church where they were shown around by archpriest Frankie Bajada.

The visit was in preparation of a feature that was produced by the same youths about Għajn-sielem parish and the feast of Our Lady of Loreto.

The feature is the seventh in the series Il-Qaddisin u d-Dar Tagħ-hom which is being transmitted every week on Facebook page ‘The Don Bosco Oratory Virtual Summer Club 2021’.