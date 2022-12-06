The Kunsill Nazzjonali Żgħażagħ has called upon the Nationalist and Labour parties, their media houses and independent sources to proceed with professionalism and caution as to the dangerous effects of misinformation about the abortion bill currently being debated in Parliament.

The bill removes the risk of the criminal prosecution of doctors if a pregnancy is terminated during an intervention to protect a mother's life or health.

In a statement, it encouraged all stakeholders involved to condemn hate speech, misogyny and slander that continue to take place within Parliament, political party structures and associated entities.

“We call upon our legislators to prioritise the promised sexual health policy reform and emphasise the need to undertake any and all policy changes with an all-encompassing approach, as opposed to the one that youth have been exposed to time and time again.”

They said the debate should not and cannot afford to be spearheaded by fallacious arguments, sensational language and partisan sentiments.

“It must be supported with factual evidence, with medical and legal implications being clearly laid out, for all of civil society to be able to form a comprehensive understanding of the proposed change before lobbying in favour or against it.

“The ultimate decision as to whether the exceptions will be adopted into our law must lay within the hands of the representatives backed by internationally recognised medical expertise and legal formulation with the intended room for discretion.

“Experts and activists within this field must be turned to for a consensus on an amendment that should ultimately benefit solely individuals’ health, well-being and dignity, and not a political agenda,” they said.

The statement was endorsed by another 14 organisations, namely Betapsi, ELSA, Junior Chamber of Advocates, JEF, Kunsill Studenti Junior College, Malta Model United Nations Society, Malta Health Students' Association, Moviment Żgħażagħ Partit Nazzjonalista, Pulse, Studenti Demokristjani Maltin, The Third Eye, University of Malta Futsal, and Żgħażagħ Laburisti.