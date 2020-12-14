Internet giant Google was hit by a major outage on Monday morning taking down most of its major services, including YouTube and Gmail.

Users started reporting problems with the services around 12.45pm CET.

Users around the world reported problems with Gmail, Google Drive, the Android Play Store, Maps, and more.

Google's search engine, however, remained unaffected by the problems impacting its other services.

Despite the universal nature of the outages, the company’s automated systems reported no problems for any services for the first 30 minutes of the outage.

At 1.25pm, the company published an update, saying “We’re aware of a problem … affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access [Google services].”

By 1.45pm, services appeared to start being restored, including in Malta.

More to follow