Finding cartoons children love, watching educational videos, listening to nursery rhymes and answering all kinds of questions about maths, science or nature has never been as easy as with YouTube Kids, now also available in Malta.

The app makes it easier to find videos that kids like and can safely watch, while giving parents simple tools to handpick channels and limit watchtime so their children can enjoy YouTube Kids in a family-friendly way.

Since its launch in the US in 2015, YouTube Kids has become one of the most popular children’s apps available on the market.

This brand new app is available as a free download and can be enjoyed on one’s mobile phone, tablet or on the big screen using ChromeCast, Apple TV, game consoles or a smart TV.

These are the top five YouTube Kids features Maltese families are to appreciate:

Family-friendly content: The YouTube Kids app was created with families in mind. It supports a family-friendly environment where children can unleash their curiosity and imagination through channels and playlists organised into four categories: emissions, music, learn and discover.

User-friendly: Larger images, colourful design and clearly visible icons make it easy for the little ones to use the app. When parents open the app for the first time, they learn how YouTube Kids filters and recommends content.

Parent-approved content: The app includes a variety of features that can help parents control their children’s experience. The ‘approved content’ mode allows parents to specifically select individual videos and channels to make available to their child in the app. If parents would like to handpick what content their children are able to watch within the app or certain videos or channels they would like to exclude, this is easy to control. Parents can choose whether or not to enable search mode.

Screen time: With its integrated timer, parents can easily limit the viewing time for their children, for example by limiting a session to 30 minutes. The application will notify the child once the session is over.

Partner collections: Children can enjoy collections of trusted channels on a variety of topics, ranging from arts and crafts to music, sports, learning and much more. Parents can easily select which of these collections and topics they want their children to access.

“We work very hard to make sure content available online is family friendly but no system is perfect. In the case where parents find a video that is of concern to them, they can easily report it and help us to constantly improve the platform,” says Gregory Dray, director of Kids/Family & Education for YouTube in EMEA.

“YouTube Kids has been built with parents and children in mind, enabling them to access great videos on topics they want to explore. It’s a safer, standalone streaming service aimed at kids and families, with a suite of parental controls to tailor a localised content experience, so that it’s right for each household”.

YouTube Kids was initially launched in February 2015 and now it is available in 75 countries globally. So far, it already had tens of millions of downloads and tens of millions of weekly active viewers.

One can download the app through Google Play and Apple Store. While YouTube is a product for 13+, YouTube Kids is aimed at children in the three to 12 age bracket. YouTube Kids can be used on one’s smartphone or tablet (iOS 7 or above, Android 4.1 or above) or on TV, using ChromeCast, Apple TV, game consoles, Smart TV or Android TV. Children do not need a Google account to enjoy YouTube Kids. It is not possible to upload videos or comment on the content on YouTube Kids-only watch content.