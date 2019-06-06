YouTube has announced the availability of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in Malta.

YouTube Music is a new music streaming service made for music listening, making the world of music easier to explore and more personalised than ever.

Whether people want to listen, watch or discover, all the ways music moves them can be found in one place on music.youtube.com.

“From the Coachella livestream to massive videos like Me!, Boy With Luv and thank u, next, people come to YouTube to be part of music culture and discover new music.

“But YouTube was made for watching, which meant fans have had to jump back and forth between multiple music apps and YouTube. Those days will soon be over,” said Azi Eftekhari, of label relations, EMEA, YouTube.

Service rolls out today

“Today, we’re excited to bring YouTube Music and YouTube Premium to Maltese users.”

The new service comes with several features helping music fans to make the most of their music, including recommendations, thousands of playlists across any genre, mood or activity, smart search and the hottest videos.

With YouTube Music Premium, users can listen to ad-free, in the background and on-the-go with downloads. Plus, the Offline Mixtape automatically downloads songs users love just in case they forgot to.

While fans can enjoy the new ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free, YouTube is also making available YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership that offers background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for €6.99 a month.

Google Play Music subscribers will automatically receive access to YouTube Music Premium at their current price as it becomes available there. Nothing is changing with Google Play Music – users will still be able to access all of their purchased music, uploads and playlists in Google Play Music.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are rolling out to users in Malta starting today. The new services are available for both iOS and Android users.