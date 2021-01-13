Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a 'minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.

Facebook last week suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which temporarily disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump's account, depriving him of his favourite platform.

Trump also was hit with suspensions by services like Snapchat and Twitch.