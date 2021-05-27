A woman who has played the same Super 5 lottery numbers for some 30 years only discovered she had won the May 12 jackpot last week when she called at her local lotto office to buy the usual ticket.

Maltco said it was one of its agents in Żejtun who delivered the good news to the regular client, a pensioner with all her five numbers having been drawn.

Attard rushed home and shared the news with another relative who had also been betting on the same numbers for many years.

They claimed their prize from Maltco offices on Wednesday, taking home a cheque of €112,500 each. They said they will use the money to live more comfortably while also helping other members in their family.

The winning numbers were 10 – 27 – 11 – 17 – 4, which the two players had originally picked at random.

The winning tickets.