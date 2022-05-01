YUE Healthier Living was recognised for its eight years of operations in providing a wide array of services for physical and psychological well-being at the Malta Healthcare Awards 2022 ceremony held on April 22 at the InterContinental Hotel. It won the awards for best gym and physical fitness centre and for best facilities and estate management of the year.

On collecting the awards, YUE brainchild Fabian Vella said: “It is a privilege for me to receive these awards as a recognition for all the hard work and efforts throughout these years. We provide top-notch, health-related services without any compromise on quality and attention to detail.

“In these eight years, we have spared no cost in the maintenance of our premises, including the special attention to cleanliness and air quality for all our members. I thank all my employees for their dedication and hard work and also show my appreciation to the organisers of these awards. Lastly, I dedicate these awards to all our loyal members who are the reason why we strive to keep offering the best service in Malta.”

YUE is located in Naxxar and its concept is for people of all ages, backgrounds, lifestyles and social status to avail of well-being services under one roof, helping them stay active within the community through an independent life towards active ageing, with less impact on social and medical services.

The operations are divided into three fields:

1. The Wellness, Medical and Rehabilitation Centre focuses on weight loss programmes and sports medicine (physiotherapy, treatment and recovery from sports injuries).

2. YUE Active features a state-of-the-art gym complete with HEPA filters for a top class ventilation system; classes of Pilates, yoga, aerial yoga, karate and martial arts (coming soon) and a dance studio.

3. YUE Aquatic includes a 25-metre lap pool, a hydrotherapy pool, an aqua bike and treadmill, swimming lessons for all ages from newborn to elderly, weight loss programmes and prenatal and parent and child classes.

