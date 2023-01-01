An upcoming lunchtime concert Yuletide Blessings at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta aims to infuse the new year with festive themes.

Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, will be hosting soprano Charlene Aquilina and piano accompanist Dame Dr Lydia Buttigieg on Tuesday at 12.30pm, who will be performing a repertoire of Christmas and seasonal songs to cheer hearts.

The inspiring programme includes two Ave Marias, one by Giulio Caccini and the other by Luigi Cherubini.

It ensues with Christmas-related songs such as Max Reger’s The Virgin’s Slumber, followed by the widely acclaimed Pietro A. Yan’s Gesù Bambino, Franz Gruber’s Silent Night and Adolphe Charles Adam’s O Holy Night.

Dame Lydia Buttigieg will provide musical interludes with a medley of Maltese Christmas songs and Hark the Herald Angels Sing by Charles Wesley.

The lunchtime concert is a most appropriate opportunity to visit the church of Our Lady of Victory, the first church of Valletta. It was built by Grand Master Jean de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565.

The church and its painted ceiling by the outstanding baroque artist Alessio Erardi, have been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, the National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited to visit the cellar of the church for free to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Yuletide Blessings will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Tuesday, January 3 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself, by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling on 7968 0952.