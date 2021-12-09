The Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul will be hosting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra's annual Christmas Concert.

Last year, the MPOhad to miss the concert and found a way to liven spirits with When the Arts came to Town, due to pandemic restrictions limiting events. This year, under the baton of Alan Chircop, the MPO will greet audiences with a night of heartwarming, festive music.

The programme features a variety of works, from orchestral favourites to soulful Christmas carols. These include Bizet’s Farandole and Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides Overture, as well as Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro and Oh Holy Night.

Singers Nadia Vella and Angelo Muscat will perform, after recently participating in Mastering the Voice with José Cura.

The backdrop for the concert will be Lorenzo Cafà’s masterpiece which crowns the old city of Mdina. Since 1702, the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul has distinguished Malta’s landscape and been witness to major historical events.

Luckily, this year it shall open its doors for an audience as it resonates with the Christmas spirit.

Taking place on December 21, the MPO Christmas Concert will be presented in collaboration with Festivals Malta, in accordance with all current health protocols, with valid vaccination certificate required at entry.

Entrance is free but pre-booking is required by e-mailing events@maltaorchestra.com.