LIJA ATHLETIC 0

GUDJA UNITED 1

Messias 88

LIJA ATHLETIC

L. Bonnici-6.5, C. Cassar-5.5 (67 A. Mizzi) (86 D. Scerri), I. Borg-5.5, E. Beu-6, F. Brandan-6.5, H. Wood-6, W. Serrano-6, M. Jimenez-6, J. Gill-6, C. Giordimaina-5.5, C. Flores-5.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, Y. Messias-6.5, L. Cremona-6, G. Mensah-6.5 (90 L. Pisani), I. Gonzalez-6, N. Micallef-6, E. da Silva-5 (76 J. Brincat), V. Conceicao-6 (89 H. Vella), G. Adamovic-5.5, J. Bolanos-5.5, D. Camilleri-6.

Referee: Etienne Mangion.

Yellow Cards: Cremona, Micallef, Mizzi, Messias, Zammit.

BOV Player of the Match: Fernando Brandan (Lija Athletic).

Yuri Messias bid farewell to Gudja United in the best possible manner when he converted a late penalty to hand his team a narrow win over Lija Athletic in a drab encounter.

The Brazilian forward was playing his final match for the southerners as he is set to join a club in Bahrain and ended his career in style to help Jesmond Zammit’s side to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats in their last two matches before the team was forced into mandatory quarantine.

Gudja United re-join Valletta in eighth place on 23 points.

Like Gudja, Lija were also playing their first game in over a month. Considering their performance, they could consider themselves unlucky to leave the Hibernians Stadium empty-handed. Lying second from bottom on just six points, they seem resigned to play in the BOV Challenge League next season.

