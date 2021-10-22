A new campaign on local crowdfunding platform Zaar aims to raise funds to buy mastectomy brassieres.

Launched by FEM. Community (Female Entrepreneurs Malta), the Give a Bra campaign marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is the second annual Action for Good event to support the cause at the women in business-focused hub.

The Zaar campaign hopes to raise €500 for Action For Breast Cancer Foundation Malta, funding mastectomy brassieres that will be professionally fitted by the breast care nurse at the Breast Clinic, especially for women who need these bras.

“The FEM. community loves to give back but we need help. FEM. would like to invite all the amazing women and men in our community to help us raise €500 by the end of October for this worthy cause,” Dana Carmont, FEM. Community founder, says.

“Last year’s Give a Bra campaign was a great success and we managed to raise €420 – so let’s beat that!”

As part of its Action for Good event, the FEM. Community also aims to collect at least a hundred assorted new and unused bras in good condition that will be distributed to women in need at shelters around Malta. Bra donations may be dropped off at collection points located across Malta and Gozo at specific female-owned businesses.

As well as receiving a mention across the FEM. Community network for their contribution, backers of the Give a Bra campaign on Zaar will also enjoy the satisfaction of supporting those in need in the local community through a Malta-based crowdfunding platform.

“Crowdfunding through Zaar is the best way to engage with people in Malta and raise funds for a cause as important as breast cancer, which likely has affected every one of us directly or indirectly at some stage,” Carmont says.

“Of all the funding options, crowdfunding is the one that puts the power to make a positive change back into the hands of the people. Even a donation of as little as €5 could make a difference to the Give a Bra campaign – and to someone’s life.”

For more information and to donate to the Give a Bra campaign, visit www.zaar.com.mt/projects/give-a-bra-campaign/. To donate a bra as part of the FEM. Community Action for Good event, drop off at one of the collection points listed at www.femcommunity.com/action-for-good-events-1.