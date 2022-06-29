A new crowdfunding campaign on local platform Zaar hopes to raise funds to support children in Uganda

Yoote Cares Africa started in 2019, with the mission to address the health and education needs of disadvantaged children and youths in Eastern Uganda. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the living conditions in poorer villages like Kimbale, in the Bugiri district of Uganda – while increasing the already high number of orphans in the area.

While supporting these vulnerable kids and youths, the project seeks to also give them an opportunity to study and sustain themselves.

“These children and youths, apart from failing to raise school tuition fees, are also unable to meet their basic needs for food, shelter, medical care and sanitary towels for mature girls,” explains project founder Olwenyi Emmanuel Jassa, who is himself an orphan from the region.

Inspired by Jassa’s own background in tailoring, the Hand in Hand for Yoote Cares Africa campaign on Zaar hopes to raise €1,000.

Extra funds will also go towards other urgent basic needs, such as food, education, medical care and safe shelters where they will find a sense of belonging.

“Every donation we receive can make a difference to a child’s life,” adds Jassa.

