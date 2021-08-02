Zaar, Malta’s only reward-based crowdfunding platform, has rebranded through the recent launch of a new logo and redesigned website.

In the six years since the popular site was set up through a collaboration between the Malta Business Bureau and the University of Malta, it has raised vital funds – as well as the profiles – for hundreds of different projects.

Every year, Zaar records a campaign success rate of over 80 per cent, outperforming similar international reward-based crowdfunding platforms that average around 53 per cent. It is also an active, full member of the European Crowdfunding Network (ECN).

“Now that Zaar has set the pace for crowdfunding in Malta and is gaining recognition worldwide, the time feels right to refresh the brand from an image and design perspective,” Zaar manager Matthew Caruana says.

The new look will make crowdfunding on Zaar even easier for ventures from all backgrounds

“Our new logo and website, beautifully designed by The Concept Stadium, reflect our sleek and modern style as we move forward and expand as a company. But more than that, our new sub-brands showcase the true versatility of crowdfunding, applicable to projects related to business, charity and beyond.”

The new look will make crowdfunding on Zaar, for both project owners and backers, even easier for ventures from all backgrounds.

Categorised into one of four sub-brands, namely business, culture, community and research, projects are tagged with distinctive icons and colour schemes to signpost their crowd of potential backers directly to them.

Every section also offers unlimited access to Zaar’s signature dedicated campaign support, professional business coaching, networking opportunities, marketing support, as well as a unique high-traffic platform for each project.

“We loved designing the new brand for Zaar,” says Jonathan Dalli, founder and CEO of The Concept Stadium.

“The process was straightforward, as the Zaar team knew exactly what they wanted to highlight: Zaar’s constant forward motion and the incredible opportunities offered by crowdfunding to projects of all kinds.

“It is this openness and expertise that shines through as soon as you hit the homepage. We are excited to see what happens next at Zaar.”

More information about Zaar can be found on the crowdfunding platform’s newly relaunched website at www.zaar.com.mt.