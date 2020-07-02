Wasteland on the periphery of Zabbar has been converted into a park in a €600,000 project by Parks Malta.

The area was, up to some months ago, used for illegal dumping, especially of building debris.

Park ta’ San Klement, as the area has now been called, was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, who is responsible for Parks Malta.

She said this is one of the biggest parks in the south of Malta, covering some 40 tomna or the length of four soccer grounds.

300 tons of waste were removed from the site before rubble walls were restored and irrigation and lighting systems installed.

Some 2,200 young trees were added to the mature trees already on the site.

APS Bank contributed €35,000 to the project.