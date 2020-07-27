Children’s designs for a play area in Żabbar were shared with four ministers on Monday.

The local council and the government have allocated 2,000 square metres of land to serve as a safe, open, inclusive and environment-friendly space for children.

More than 500 children were tasked with sharing their aspirations and designs for the area and DAA Haus Group’s Keith Pillow has already translated these ideas into creative and innovative designs.

Once these are finalised by the architects they will be submitted to the planning authority, with works set to start in the first quarter of next year.

The partners in this project, called Mat-Tfal Għat-Tfal, include Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Local Government Minister Jose Herrera, Education Minister Owen Bonnici and Żabbar mayor Jorge Grech.

The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, chaired by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, said on Monday that the government has committed similar spaces in six other localities.

It is not yet clear which localities will participate in this project.

The foundation has launched an online consultation process, in collaboration with the four ministries, to start collecting the feedback and designs of children aged four to 18 for the open spaces in these localities.