Żabbar’s main road, Triq is-Santwarju, has been named the “Most Beautiful Street in Malta 2020” after winning the public vote in an online competition.

The competition, which was organised by Infrastructure Malta, saw the Żabbar road beat Triq Sant’ Anna in Floriana to the prize. Triq Anġlu Gatt in Żejtun, Triq San Pawl in Rabat and Republic Street in Valletta also featured among the top-ranked streets.

Members of the public were first asked to name their favourite street in Malta, with nominations then whittled down to nine frontrunners. Infrastructure Malta then released a video each week, showcasing each of those nine finalists.

Of 5,500 votes cast, more than one in three - 35 per cent - chose Triq is-Santwarju as their favourite street.

Żabbar mayor Jorge Grech said he was very happy to see the street win the prize.

The road leads to Żabbar church.

“It is extremely satisfying see this road win such a title,” he said.

Grech said the council was now looking at ways of beautifying Triq is-Santwarju, with ideas ranging from planting trees to restoring balconies on the street and having them painted in different colours.

The road, which leads to the Zabbar Parish Church, is one full of history and culture.

During the Maltese uprising against the French in 1798, Żabbar was used as a base by the Maltese insurgents and a memorable battle took place in front of the Sanctuary. On October 14 1975, Vulcan B.2 XM645 exploded over the village and one wing full of fuel landed on the street itself. Remnants of the incident, along with the aircraft undercarriage can be seen today at the Żabbar Sanctuary Museum.

A special ceremony celebrating the street will take place on Sunday, December 13, when a plaque will be placed to commemorate the achievement.

The nine finalists for Malta's most beautiful street:

1. Triq Anġlu Gatt, Żejtun

2. Triq Indri Borg, Rabat (Malta)

3. Triq il-Madonna ta’ Fatima, Nadur

4. Triq Mike Pulis, Birkirkara

5. Triq San Franġisk, St Paul’s Bay

6. Triq San Pawl, Rabat (Malta)

7. Triq Sant’ Anna, Floriana

8. Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar

9. Triq ir-Repubblika, Valletta