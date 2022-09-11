Thousands of motorbike and bicycle riders are set to make their way from Mosta and Rabat today in a pilgrimage dedicated to Our Lady of Graces in Żabbar, which dates back to the 1950s.

The pilgrimage resumes after a two-year break caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Among those taking part will be Frans Gafà, who first attended the pilgrimage 60 years ago as a teenager.

“Before starting the pilgrimage, I become emotional,” Gafà said. “I am a devotee of Our Lady of Graces and so proud of Żabbar for this unique event,” he said.

Michelle Attard Tonna, a Żabbar resident, says she fell in love with the event ever since she was a child.

“I love the vibe it offers, and the nicest part is entering Żabbar and being greeted by the thousands of onlookers lining up the streets,” she said.

Cultural researcher Alex Vella Gregory said there is a wonderful sense of community in the pilgrimage because cyclists tend to be moving at the same pace unlike the case of walking pilgrimages.

Motorbikes are set to leave from Mosta at 9 am from Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta, while cyclists will take off from Rabat, next to the playground outside Mdina Gate, with transport being offered from Żabbar between 7am and 8am, the president of Għaqda Pellegrinaġġ Muturi u Roti Sandy Zammit said. Pilgrims will be following a painting of Our Lady of Graces.

The motorcycle pilgrimage dates to 1951, while cyclists were allowed to join the journey in 1955.

The original idea came about after two MUSEUM (Society of Christian Doctrine) members heard of a pilgrimage by motorcyclists to honour Our Lady of Graces in Italy and proposed a similar event for what was planned to be a one-off event, researcher Michael Buhagiar said.

However, after a two-year hiatus, a year dedicated to Our Lady was announced by Pope Paul VI. The pilgrimage was reintroduced, this time to become an annual event.

The pilgrimage was cancelled or postponed on four occasions. In 1976, an election led to the cancellation of all festivities in Żabbar and, in 1984, the event was postponed after an explosion on a patrol boat led to the deaths of five soldiers and two police officers. In 2020 and 2021, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

In 2003, the Vatican announced that Our Lady of Graces in Żabbar was to become the patron of motorcyclists and cyclists.

In 2007, the children’s pilgrimage began.