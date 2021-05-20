Zabbar St Patrick are closing in on their first major signing of the season as they are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Terence Agius.

The National Amateur League side are entering a new exciting chapter in their club history following the election of Kevin Deguara as the new club president and the appointment of Edward Calleja as the club’s sporting Director.

The southern club have already started to bolster their technical staff and have confirmed Todor Raykov as their technical director and chief scout.

