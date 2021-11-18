Three new urban greening projects in Żabbar will transform the areas into recreational spaces for residents, the government announced on Thursday.

The projects will see Triq is-Santwarju, Triq Biċċieni and Triq Santa Duminka transformed into greener areas.

The project planned for Triq is-Santwarju will consist of water walls, vertical landscaping, planters, and trees while those for Triq Biċċieni and Triq Santa Duminka will add green roofing to parking spaces.

The spaces will still be used as parking areas but will also allow for other uses "including during feast celebrations", the government said. The projects will also include paving for parking bays that allow vegetation growth.

The projects are designed to turn grey areas greener. Slide to see more mock ups. Trees will be planted in areas around the village. Car parking areas will have plants around them and green roofs.

The projects were unveiled by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, and Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat.

The ministers said the projects are part of a series of similar projects by GreenServ with the purpose of "greening grey spaces within localities in order to improve the quality of life of residents".

"These projects, which include others in Ħamrun, Mosta and Qormi, will bring several benefits, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the urban heat island effect, and reduction of air and noise pollution.

"Therefore, these projects will have a positive impact on both the health and well-being of the residents as well as improving air quality," Farrugia said.

The projects will be partly financed by the National Development and Social Fund.