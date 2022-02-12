Mattia Zaccagni struck a second-half brace as Lazio strolled past Bologna 3-0 to close in on Serie A’s Champions League places.

Zaccagni doubled Lazio’s lead in the 53rd minute when he collected Luis Alberto’s through ball and slotted past Lukasz Skorupski, tapping home the third 10 minutes later from Manuel Lazzari’s low cross.

Maurizio Sarri’s side, in sixth, are three points behind Juventus, who hold the final Champions League spot and travel to fifth-placed Atalanta on Sunday night.

Ciro Immobile had opened the scoring from the penalty spot for a dominant Lazio side with 12 minutes on the clock, the 19th goal of the season for Serie A’s leading scorer.

