Zach Muscat is set to embark on his biggest career challenge as he will be featuring in Portugal’s top-flight next season with Farense, gracing the fields of the likes of giants Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

The Malta international defender will continue to don the Farense colours after agreeing to stay for another year.

The former Olhanense and Casa Pia player joined Farense last season, helping them to return to the top-flight after their 2021/2022 relegation as they recorded the best defensive record of the Portuguese second-tier.

