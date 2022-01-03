Zach Muscat and his Casa Pia side opened the new calendar year on a high after securing a 2-0 victory away at Vilafranquense, in the Portugal’s second-tier.

The victory lifted Casa Pia into third place, which would guarantee them a shot to promotion via a play-off, with 30 points after 16 games.

Malta international defender Muscat was deployed from the start in the three-man backline and was once again handed the captain’s armband.

