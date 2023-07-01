Malta international player Zach Muscat could be set for a rare opportunity of marking one of the world’s best football players of his generation as his club Sporting Farense are set to play in a friendly against Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The pre-season friendly is set to be played at the Estadio Algarve on July 14.

Al Nassr announced last week that they were planning an 18-day camp in Cristiano Ronaldo’s homeland, Portugal, during which they will be preparing for the start of the season as they look to make up for last season’s disappointment of finishing second in the Saudi Arabian league.

Ronaldo, 38, arrived at the Saudi club in December 2022 and, in 19 games for the club in different competitions, the Portuguese international striker scored 14 goals.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com