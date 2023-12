Zach Muscat was part of a brave Farense side that held Portugal champions Benfica to a 1-1 draw at the famous Estadio Da Luz, on Friday night.

Although Benfica dominated proceedings, it was Farense who forged ahead through Claudio Falcao in the 51st minute.

Benfica, who had World Cup winner Angel Di Maria in the starting formation, did level terms through Rafa Silva as the home side started to muster up more goalscoring opportunities to make their pressure count.

