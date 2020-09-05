Malta international defender Zach Muscat will continue his playing career IN Portgal when he agreed to join Casa Pia AC for the coming season.

The former Birkirkara defender spent the last two years in Portugal with third division side Olhanense with whom he came close to win promotion to the country’s second-tier but was denied following a controversial ruling by the country’s football federation.

