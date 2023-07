Zach Muscat could make his debut in the Portuguese top-flight against his previous club Casa Pia.

The draws of the 2023/2024 season where held on Wednesday with Muscat’s Farense set to host Casa Pia, in their second straight first-tier campaign, on August 13.

The Malta international spent two seasons at Casa Pia, playing 61 games – with 7 goals – and helping them secure a historic promotion to the top-flight in the 2021/2022 season.

