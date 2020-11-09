Malta defender Zach Muscat won’t be joining the national team for the upcoming international games after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Defender Zach Muscat has entered a period of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19,” a statement by the Malta Football Association said.

“Muscat, who plays for Portuguese club Casa Pia AC, did a swab test before reporting for international duty and subsequently did not join up with the national squad after receiving notification of the positive result."

Muscat had been called up to Malta’s squad for Wednesday’s friendly match against Liechtenstein and the UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Andorra (14 November) and the Faroe Islands (17 November).”

The Malta defender featured in Casa Pia’s league game over the weekend, playing full 90 minutes.

At present, Malta coach Devis Mangia is also in the final stages of his mandatory quarantine after the Italian had also tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.