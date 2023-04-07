Zach Muscat scored a crucial goal for Farense as they went on to beat league leaders Moreirense 3-1 in the Portuguese second-tier, on Friday.

The Malta international was in the starting formation for Farense as he was making his 19th appearance for the Portuguese club in all competitions this season.

Farense took the lead inside the first minute before Moreirense managed to level terms just before the half-time whistle.

