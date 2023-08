It was a Saturday to remember for Zach Muscat who scored his first ever goal in the Portuguese top-flight as Farense eased past Chaves 5-0.

Muscat opened the score in the first-half as his goal propelled Farense to their maiden victory of the season after losing to Casa Pia and Porto, last week.

The Malta international has now scored five goals in 31 games for his club, whom he joined last season after his Casa Pia spell.

