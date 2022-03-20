Zach Muscat was on the scoresheet for Casa Pia in their league game against Feirense in the Portuguese second-tier, on Sunday afternoon.

For the Malta international, this was his third league goal of the season.

Muscat, on his 22nd appearance for the club in this campaign, put his side ahead on the half-hour mark with a close-range finish following a corner-kick situation.

