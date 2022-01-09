Zach Muscat was sent off in the dying minutes of the nerve-wrecking encounter against Leixoes, as his Casa Pia side managed to hold their opponents at bay and claim a 1-0 victory that bolster their promotion challenge, as they remain in the top three places of the Portuguese second-tier.

The Malta international defender started as a right central defender in the usual three-man backline deployed by Casa Pia.

Casa Pia forged ahead on the 12th minute through captain Vasco Fernandes but his goal was disallowed after the Casa Pia player handed the ball into the net. Consequently, he was given a yellow card which would come to haunt him back very quickly in the first half.

