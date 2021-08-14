Malta international defender Zach Muscat was a second-half entry for Casa Pia in his team’s 2-0 win over Porto B, in the Portuguese second-tier.

Casa Pia were facing Porto B in their second league game and were striving to make amends for their opening defeat at the hands of Academica Viseu (1-2).

Muscat, who is on the books of Casa Pia for the second straight year, came on in the 72nd minute for Lucas Soares.

Casa Pia have now recorded their first three points of the season and will take on Benfica B, next Saturday.

