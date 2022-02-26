Zach Muscat’s Casa Pia are the sole leaders of the Portuguese second-tier after their hard-fought 1-0 win over SC Covilha, on Saturday afternoon.

Casa Pia had to wait until six minutes from time to score the all-important goal that has propelled them at the top of the standings.

They lead with 49 points, two ahead of Benfica B and five distant from Chaves. All three teams have played 24 games with 10 matches left for end of the season.

