Zach Muscat’s Casa Pia are the sole leaders of the Portuguese second-tier after their hard-fought 1-0 win over SC Covilha, on Saturday afternoon.
Casa Pia had to wait until six minutes from time to score the all-important goal that has propelled them at the top of the standings.
They lead with 49 points, two ahead of Benfica B and five distant from Chaves. All three teams have played 24 games with 10 matches left for end of the season.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us