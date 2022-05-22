One of the most astonishing stories that European football has produced in the 2021-22 season has Casa Pia as its protagonists.

Casa Pia, a Lisbon-based club, halted a run of 83 years without playing top-flight football in Portugal after sealing promotion last week.

Despite being a barely known club, especially outside Portuguese shores, Casa Pia has a rich history in the local game having contributed to the birth of the national championship.

They were also one of the teams that featured in the first-ever Portuguese top-flight, dating back to 1939.

Having been relegated after just one season, Casa Pia never really had any other glory days until a 5-1 routine victory over Leixoes completed a remarkable promotion.

