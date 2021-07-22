Zach Zammit, an experienced local racing driver and member of Island Car Club is competing in the British & Midland Hillclimb Championship this weekend.

Zammit’s adventure is planned for Saturday and Sunday at Prescott. He will be racing in the J2 class for cars between 1100 and 1600cc.

Prescott Speed Hill Climb is in Gloucestershire, England. The course is just over 1KM long and its record is held by Sean Gould who raced a Gould GR59J single seater in a recorded time of 35.41 seconds on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The track is owned by the Bugatti Owners’ Club (BOC), founded in 1929, that bought the land in 1937.