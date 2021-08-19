Zach Zammit has continued his excellent form of late after topping his category at the Shelsley Walsh Hillclimb in the United Kingdom last weekend.

Zammit, the Malta Hillclimb champion, came into the event at the back of a very strong performance at the Prescott Speed Hillclimb where he had managed to place seventh overall and second in his class.

However, Zammit was not finished yet and last weekend he produced an even better display when he managed to finish first in the J2 class, open for Racing Cars over 1100cc up to 1600ccc.

