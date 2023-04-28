The Formula 4 racing driver Zachary David, who competes with a Maltese licence, raced in the first round of the Italian Championship, held at the historic Imola track between April 22 and 23.

Qualifying was good with David finishing just 0.1 of a second off the pole time.

But given the qualifying field was very tight, David finished fourth in the group and eighth overall. That meant that Zachary had to start in position 5 or 6 in the races.

David had a problematic first race, as he found the car quite hard to drive after getting stuck in dirty air behind other racers.

