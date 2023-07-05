Following an initial announcement on June 23, 2023, contemporary artist and illustrator Zack Ritchie has shared more information about his collaboration with Mercury Towers via his socials.

A series of permanent bronze large-scale sculptures will be located in, and around, the open public spaces within Mercury Towers. Inspired by Maltese heritage and popular cultural iconography, the aim of these sculptures is to educate, entertain, and instill a sense of pride.

Zack Ritchie has released teasers of his collaboration with Mercury Towers.

This initiative draws parallels with Mercury Towers’ vision of taking heritage into the future, which it has achieved the painstaking restoration of the Grade 2 Listed monument ‘Mercury House’ which is juxtaposed against the monumental Mercury Tower by Zaha Hadid Architects – a local representation of global contemporary design. Indeed, Mercury Towers aspires to create a new cultural hub to be enjoyed by the local community, and this is one project of several which will contribute to achieving that vision.

The installations serve a dual purpose, offering both enjoyment and educational value. Renowned for his vibrant and cheerful artistic style, Ritchie has once again captured the essence of his vision by introducing a delightful cast of characters.

Teasing the nature of these illustrated icons, the artist further teases audiences to discover more about these captivating creations. Once the characters find their permanent place within Mercury Towers, a captivating story about each character will unfold. In depth details will also be revealed about the technique employed in their creation, the artist’s creative process and everything in between.

Zack Ritchie will continue to weave his artistic magic, bringing the Mercury Towers district to life through his monumental sculptures and engaging characters. The project will help transform the landscape and invite everyone to connect with and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Malta.