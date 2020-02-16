ŻAK, the youth section of the Catholic Action, is organising a number of events this month entitled #90YearsofService as part of celebrations commemorating the 90th anniversary of the setting up the Catholic Action in Malta.

Last Sunday, a group of ŻAK members organised two events in the parish centre of Iklin. They held a bake sale, and the €120 raised will be donated to families in need.

Last Monday, another group of members prepared and baked pies which were distributed to patients and relatives in the waiting areas of Mater Dei Hospital.

Another group visited the Blood Donation Unit to donate blood.

Other activities are planned for the coming weeks.

The campaign is being financed by the Small Initiatives Support Scheme (SIS) of the Malta Council for Voluntary Sector (MCVS).