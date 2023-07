Zambia won a Women’s World Cup match for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica on Monday to end their debut tournament on a high.

The lowest-ranked team at the competition were spanked 5-0 by Spain and Japan as their chances of getting out of Group C ended in rapid fashion.

But defender Lushomo Mweemba scored after just three minutes in their final group game against Costa Rica in Hamilton — Zambia’s first goal ever at the World Cup.

