Sliema Wanderers are back in the Maltese Premier League when on Saturday they overcame the challenge of Naxxar Lions 3-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Saturay.

The Wanderers needed a win to ensure a return to the Maltese top-flight after just one season and Paul Zammit’s troops secured their objective with an impressive display over their nearest rivals Naxxar Lions.

Miguel D’Alessandro put the Wanderers ahead on 22 minutes but the Lions kept fighting and managed to pull level on 73 minutes through Erikys Ferreira.

