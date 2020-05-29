Paul Zammit has stepped down as coach of Gżira United.

The former Valletta and Birkirkara coach joined the Maroons at the start of the year following the departure of Giovanni Tedesco. However, in a facebook post he revealed that following talks with president Sharlon Pace it was agreed that they go separate ways.

Gżira United finished the season in sixth place and outside the places for European qualification.

“I would like to confirm that after discussions with the president during these past few weeks, it has been decided that my experience with Gżira Utd FC will come to an end,” Zammit wrote on his facebook page.

“Although our aim was to work on a longer term, I think it is the best decision for both parties in the circumstances.

“It was quite an unfortunate and extraordinary experience, that after only 7 weeks of work, as I came in at the end of January, training had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which eventually led to an end for season 2019/2020.

“I would like to thank the President and his Committee, the members of the Technical Staff, the people that supported the Club, and last but not least, all the Players for their commitment and respect.

“Wishing all the very best to Gzira Utd FC for the future.”

Gżira United are now expected to start a search for a new coach and with the season not starting until October, the Maroons have ample time to find a replacement.