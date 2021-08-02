Repubblika is urging people to meet in Valletta in protest over revelations that Edward Zammit Lewis in 2019 communicated with Yorgen Fenech after addressing a press conference mocking attempts for justice over the businessman’s secret company 17 Black.

On Monday the Justice Minister told Times of Malta that he had been following the party line at the press 2019 press conference. He is now facing a no-confidence motion moved by the PN.

The civil society NGO said it was unacceptable that the role of minister of justice and governance is held by someone who fooled around with Fenech, when it was known that he was the owner of 17 Black and, additionally, mock those who had urged the court to investigate corruption.

"Action needs to be taken against the impunity that has taken over our country - words are frivolous.

"Prime Minister Robert Abela has a clear and simple choice to make. Either remove minister Zammit Lewis or shoulder responsibility for his behaviour."

Repubblika urged people "of goodwill" to meet in Valletta on Tuesday at 7.30pm in protest, and attend a press conference in front of Auberge D'Aragon.

What happened in 2019?

At the time a backbench MP, Zammit Lewis had addressed a press conference with Robert Abela, hours after a court blocked former opposition leader Simon Busuttil’s demands for a new inquiry into Fenech’s 17 Black and the Panama Papers scandal.

Busuttil had been trying to trigger an investigation after Times of Malta and Reuters revealed Fenech as 17 Black’s owner.

Zammit Lewis and Abela had described Busuttil during that press conference as a “threat to the rule of law” for his continued attempts to force court action on the Panama Papers and 17 Black.

Busuttil had suffered yet another “knockout blow” in the courts, Zammit Lewis had told reporters.