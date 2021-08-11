Malta’s start to their title defence in the FIBA Small Countries of Europe Championship could not have been better as coach Andrea Paccarie’s men overcame San Marino 96-65 on Tuesday. It was a game which the Maltese dominated and once in the lead, keeping it was never in doubt with the greatest margin being that of 33 points.

With star man Sam Deguara out of the tournament late last week, Falzon brothers Aaron and Tevin shone as they scored 32 and 20 respectively, with Tevin also grabbing a double-double after getting 10 rebounds.

