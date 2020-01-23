Gżira United have reached an agreement with Paul Zammit to take charge as first team coach, the Premier League club announced.

The Maroons this week have parted ways with Italian coach Giovanni Tedesco and they immediately started their search for a new head coach.

Gżira United president Sharlon Pace identified Zammit as his main target following his successful spells at Premier League giants Birkirkara and Valletta.

The opportunity of taking over at Gżira United came at a time when Zammit was already considering another offer from the Malta Football Association.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo contacted Zammit last week where he offered the opportunity of filling the position of technical director at the Fondazzjoni Nħobb il-Futbol which is set to be launched in the coming weeks.

After a thorough evaluation of his options, Zammit felt that he couldn’t turn down the opportunity of returning to day-to-day training with a top Premier League club and he decided to accept Gżira United’s offer.

The former Ħamrun Spartans and Rabat forward has agreed to a two-and-half year deal.

Zammit is set to take over his first training session at Gżira on Thursday and will make his debut with his new club against neighbours Sliema Wanderers on February 1.